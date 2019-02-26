FBI looking for businesses nationwide that may have fell victim to insurance scheme

The FBI is looking nationwide for businesses that may have fallen victim to an insurance and fraud scheme, according to a news release.

In January, the American Labor Alliance and two of its executives were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering, according to officials from the FBI’s Sacramento office.

Any Pennsylvania businesses that purchased policies from ALA or one of its subsidiaries should check with the state insurance department to determine whether the policy is valid. Anyone who believes they are a victim can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email WCVictims@fbi.gov.

The indictment alleges that ALA and its subsidiaries starting in 2011 sold financial services, pension plans and insurance to customers, according to the release. Those policies and services may be invalid and ALA fraudulently marketed itself, federal authorities said.

The case is being handled in California.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .