FDA says asbestos found in cosmetics at teen chain Claire’s

The Food and Drug Administration said it found asbestos in certain cosmetics sold by teen chain Claire’s.

A consumer alert issued Tuesday advised consumers not to use certain eye shadows, compact powders and contour palettes the agency said tested positive for asbestos, a carcinogen.

Claire’s, based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., said it removed the three products the agency identified from stores “out of an abundance of caution” but disputed the agency’s findings.

“There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe,” the company said in a statement that said the FDA’s test results showed “significant errors.”

In late 2017, Claire’s stopped selling some products and hired a lab to conduct tests after a consumer claimed to have found asbestos in its makeup. Initial tests found no asbestos, Claire’s said at the time.

The three items identified by the FDA were “extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories” in early 2018 and were found to follow all relevant safety regulations, Claire’s said Wednesday.

Claire’s also said it is removing all talc-based cosmetic products from stores and will honor returns of talc-based products.

The mineral, an ingredient in many cosmetic products, is often found near asbestos, which can lead to contamination, according to the FDA.

Claire’s, which sells jewelry, accessories and cosmetics, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.