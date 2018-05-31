Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

U.S. average mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.56 percent

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
On Thursday, May 31, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.
David Zalubowski/AP
On Thursday, May 31, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, breaking a steady climb that pushed them to their highest levels in seven years.

It was the first decline in four weeks in long-term loan rates amid the peak home buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.56 percent, down from 4.66 percent last week. The average benchmark rate has been running at its highest levels since May 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 3.94 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans dipped to 4.06 percent from 4.15 percent last week.

As tensions mounted over U.S. trade policy and political turmoil in Italy and Spain, prices jumped for long-term U.S. government bonds as investors moved money into lower-risk assets. That depressed the bonds' yields, and mortgage rates followed suit. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond dropped Wednesday to 2.78 percent, its lowest level since early April and the biggest single-day decline since June 24, 2016, the day after Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The key bond's yield recovered to 2.84 percent Thursday morning.

Consumers have appeared to shrug off the recent spikes in mortgage rates, as applications for home loans continued to show gains compared with a year earlier, noted Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. The fees on 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages were both unchanged at 0.4 percent.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages fell to 3.80 percent from 3.87 percent last week. The fee remained at 0.3 percent.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me