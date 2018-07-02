Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

Trump sees 'good' ties with Mexico's new leader

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledges his supporters as he arrives to Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Anthony Vazquez/AP
Supporters pack Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, as Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his victory speech, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Anthony Vazquez/AP
A child holds a Mexican flag as supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate his victory, on Mexico City's Madero main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Lopez Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election, calling for reconciliation.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump is predicting a positive relationship with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trump says he "had a lot of good conversation" with the leftist leader Monday for about 30 minutes, a day after Lopez Obrador's victory.

Trump says, "I think the relationship will be a very good one."

Speaking during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Trump says he and Lopez Obrador discussed border security and trade.

He says: "We talked about trade, we talked about NAFTA, we talked about a separate deal, just Mexico and the United States."

Trump said this weekend that he was delaying efforts to renegotiate NAFTA until after the November midterm elections.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Mexico on its election.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday the secretary-general "congratulates the people of Mexico for the civic exercise of participation in the largest elections that the country has celebrated."

Haq said the U.N. chief "expresses the readiness of the United Nations to work with the new administration continuing a longstanding tradition of excellent cooperation between Mexico and the United Nations."

