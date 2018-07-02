Trump sees 'good' ties with Mexico's new leader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. President Donald Trump is predicting a positive relationship with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trump says he "had a lot of good conversation" with the leftist leader Monday for about 30 minutes, a day after Lopez Obrador's victory.

Trump says, "I think the relationship will be a very good one."

Speaking during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Trump says he and Lopez Obrador discussed border security and trade.

He says: "We talked about trade, we talked about NAFTA, we talked about a separate deal, just Mexico and the United States."

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Trump said this weekend that he was delaying efforts to renegotiate NAFTA until after the November midterm elections.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Mexico on its election.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday the secretary-general "congratulates the people of Mexico for the civic exercise of participation in the largest elections that the country has celebrated."

Haq said the U.N. chief "expresses the readiness of the United Nations to work with the new administration continuing a longstanding tradition of excellent cooperation between Mexico and the United Nations."