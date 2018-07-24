Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trump company expands investment in Scottish golf resort

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
MacLeod House is a 16-room boutique hotel at the Trump International golf course in Balmedie, Scotland. After the first phase of development including a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s family business has outlined its $196 million investment plan for the second phase of development of its golf course north of Aberdeen in Scotland.
MacLeod House is a 16-room boutique hotel at the Trump International golf course in Balmedie, Scotland. After the first phase of development including a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump's family business has outlined its $196 million investment plan for the second phase of development of its golf course north of Aberdeen in Scotland.

LONDON — U.S. President Donald Trump’s family business unveiled plans Tuesday to invest $196 million in the second phase of development at its controversial golf course in northeastern Scotland.

The Trump Organization said it is seeking approval from Aberdeenshire Council to build 500 homes, 50 hotel cottages, a sports center and equestrian facilities at the property north of Aberdeen. The resort already includes an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and boutique hotel.

“The timing is now right for us to release the next phase of investment and the significant economic benefits this brings,” Eric Trump, who leads the business with his brother, Donald Jr., said in a statement.

Critics have accused the Trump Organization of failing to deliver on promises of investment and jobs that were made in 2008, when Scottish authorities granted general approval for a project that included two golf courses, a 450-room hotel and as many as 1,500 homes. Additional approvals are required when the company submits detailed plans for each phase of the development.

The Trump Organization says it has already invested $131.5 million in the nearly $1 billion “multi-phased development.” The proposed second phase will support nearly 2,000 jobs during construction and some 300 permanent jobs after it is completed, the company said.

Eric Trump said he expects to break ground on the second phase of the development early next year, pending approval of the project.

The Aberdeenshire golf course is one of two that the Trump Organization owns in Scotland, where his mother was born. The president stayed at the Turnberry course in southwestern Scotland during his visit this month to the U.K.

