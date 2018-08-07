Kennametal posts strong fourth quarter and yearly results

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kennametal Inc., a Pittsburgh-based industrial toolmaker, saw net income almost triple in its fourth quarter that ended June 30, driven by an $80 million increase in sales that helped to double earnings per share compared with the same quarter a year ago.

For the entire fiscal year 2018, Kennametal announced this week that its sales rose by $300 million, a 15 percent jump. Its net income and earnings per share both quadrupled in 2018.

All of Kennametal’s business segments reported significant growth and improved profitability in the fourth quarter, as the company continues to see strong end market demand, CEO Christopher Rossi said in a statement.

For fourth quarter 2018, Kennametal’s net income rose to $70.1 million compared with $25.6 million a year ago, on sales of $646.1 million, up from $565 million in 2017. Earnings per share rose to 84 cents from 31 cents for the same quarter in 2017.

Net income for the fiscal year rose to $205 million from $52 million, on sales of $2.3 billion, an increase from $2 billion.

With its strong performance, Kennametal has raised its fiscal 2019 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to $3.20 from $2.90 a share.

Kennametal, with its worldwide sales of products, said the tariff battles are not expected to have a material effect on its sales projections or cost structure. The United States, China and the European Union have raised tariffs on a variety of products over the past few months.

Kennametal’s earnings per share beat estimates from Elizabeth Vermillion of CFRA Research, who raised her 12-month target price for Kennametal by $4 to $50 per share.

Kennametal opened trading Tuesday at $41.06 a share, up $2.60 from Monday’s closing price of $38.46.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.