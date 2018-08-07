Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

Tesla's Elon Musk tweets he is considering taking carmaker private

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Tesla chief Elon Musk stunned investors Tuesday when he tweeted that he was considering taking the company private, sending its stock soaring more than 6 percent.

Musk said he had “funding secured” to take the all-electric automaker private at $420 a share, far above its current $360 stock price. That would value the company - already the United States’ most valuable automaker - at more than $70 billion.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk has long voiced annoyance with the public markets, where the company is beholden to investors and must report quarterly on its losses. The automaker is also the most shorted on Wall Street, with many investors betting the company will fail.

Musk’s tweet came shortly after the Financial Times reported that the state investment fund of Saudi Arabia had accumulated a stake of up to 5 percent in the company, making it one of Tesla’s biggest shareholders.

