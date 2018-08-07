Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Open jobs outnumber U.S. unemployed for 3rd straight month

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photograph, applicants chat with potential employers during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photograph, applicants chat with potential employers during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo applicants talk to potential employees during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo applicants talk to potential employees during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Updated 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted slightly more openings in June than the previous month, resulting in more available jobs than unemployed people for the third straight month, signaling a solid economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings barely increased, rising 3,000 to 6.66 million. That’s more than the 6.56 million people who were searching for work in June. It’s also close to April’s figure of 6.8 million, a record high. Overall hiring slipped to 5.65 million from 5.75 million, and the number of people quitting their jobs declined slightly to 3.4 million from nearly 3.5 million in May.

The figures reflect a robust job market. The unemployed typically outnumber job openings, but that reversed this spring amid strong demand from employers. Businesses are optimistic about the outlook and stepping up hiring in anticipation of solid future growth. The economy expanded at a 4.1 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, the fastest pace in four years.

Last week, the government said that employers added 157,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, near an 18-year low. That figure represents a net gain, while Tuesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, measures total hiring before quits, layoffs and retirements.

The proportion of workers quitting their jobs is at the highest level in nearly 13 years. That’s a sign of confidence in the economy, because workers typically quit when they are sure they can find a new job, or when they already have one, usually at higher pay.

With job openings outnumbering the unemployed, companies should be bidding up wages to attract and keep workers. Yet average hourly pay gains, while slowly grinding higher, remain modest.

Average hourly wages rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, the Labor Department said last week. Yet rising inflation has offset that gain: Consumer prices increased 2.9 percent in June from a year ago, lifted in part by more expensive gas.

There are many possible reasons why pay isn’t rising faster. One explanation is that worker productivity — or output per hour worked — is increasing at a historically sluggish rate. That suggests workers aren’t getting much more efficient, which makes it harder to win higher pay. Productivity can rise when companies invest in more machinery, computers, and software to boost employees’ output.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me