Microsoft to contractors: Give new parents paid leave

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
FILE- In this May 11, 2017, file photo a technical fellow at Microsoft stands on stage after speaking at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Microsoft says itâs requiring its suppliers to offer their U.S. employees at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for a new child. The policy announced Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, rolls out over the next year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, a man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco. Microsoft says itâs requiring its U.S. suppliers to offer their employees at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for a new child. The company announced the new parental leave policy Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft says it’s requiring its contractors to offer their U.S. employees at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for a new child.

It’s common for tech firms to offer generous family leave benefits for their own engineers, but experts say it’s rare to require similar benefits for janitors, landscapers and other contract workers.

The new policy affects businesses with at least 50 U.S.-based employees that supply Microsoft with various services.

The policy announced Thursday rolls out over the next year.

It expands on Microsoft’s 2015 policy requiring contractors to offer paid sick days and vacation.

The company says it’s partially inspired by a Washington state law taking effect in 2020 guaranteeing new parents 12 weeks paid time off.

