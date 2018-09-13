Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

GM recalls over 1 million pickups, SUVs for power steering problem

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
NOVATO, CA - JUNE 02: The Chevrolet logo is displayed on a brand new Chevrolet truck at Novato Chevrolet on June 2, 2015 in Novato, California. General Motors posted its best monthly sales since 2007 with a 3 percent increase in year-over-year sales. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 7 hours ago

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. Such a failure increases the risk of a crash. The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners. No date has been set to notify customers, but GM says the software is available now, so owners can contact dealers to schedule repairs.

GM recalled 2014 model year trucks last year for the same problem.

