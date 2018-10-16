Local Applebee's restaurants contribute to national pediatric cancer fundraiser
Updated 5 hours ago
Local Applebee’s franchisee Apple American Group LLC raised $1.13 million for the cause of pediatric cancer research in a recent fundraiser, the company said on Tuesday.
Apple American Group, operator of 460 Applebee’s restaurants in 23 states, raised $152,901 through its restaurants in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle, including restaurants in Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville and North Huntingdon.
Other participating restaurants were Allegheny County locations in Edgewood, Greentree, North Hills, Penn Center, Tarentum and West Mifflin.
The fundraiser was a benefit for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation , a nonprofit that emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004).
The foundation has funded more than 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally, in addition to providing support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs.
