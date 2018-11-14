Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Media reactions to Amazon's decision range from humorous to defiant

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Mark Lennihan/AP

Updated 19 hours ago

As the dust settles on Amazon's announcement of where it's headed next, how have the winning and losing cities reacted?

Checking the front pages of the cities' newspapers shows a definite mix of jubilation, disappointment, joy and anger.

The New York media, always good for some interesting tabloid covers, seemed to be focusing on the negative aspects of being declared "winners."

The Post decided to get cartoonish with how well Amazon head Jeff Bezos is poised to make out.

 

The Daily News headline was strong with its "Amazon Primed," but pointed how some aren't "buying" it.

 

In Nashville, another winning city, The Tennesseean celebrated boldly.

 

And in Chattanooga, they were just as pleased.

 

The Virginian Pilot was elated, using Amazon's logo to express its pleasure at being a winner.

 

Some of the losing cities were just as pointed with their announcements.

Like Virginia, the Tribune-Review used Amazon's logo to express itself — of course, with a much different take.

 

In other cities, like Boston, Newark and Austin, Texas, the reaction was more one of defiance.

 

 

 

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me