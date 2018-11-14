Media reactions to Amazon's decision range from humorous to defiant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the dust settles on Amazon's announcement of where it's headed next, how have the winning and losing cities reacted?

Checking the front pages of the cities' newspapers shows a definite mix of jubilation, disappointment, joy and anger.

The New York media, always good for some interesting tabloid covers, seemed to be focusing on the negative aspects of being declared "winners."

The Post decided to get cartoonish with how well Amazon head Jeff Bezos is poised to make out.

The Daily News headline was strong with its "Amazon Primed," but pointed how some aren't "buying" it.

In Nashville, another winning city, The Tennesseean celebrated boldly.

And in Chattanooga, they were just as pleased.

The Virginian Pilot was elated, using Amazon's logo to express its pleasure at being a winner.

Some of the losing cities were just as pointed with their announcements.

Like Virginia, the Tribune-Review used Amazon's logo to express itself — of course, with a much different take.

In other cities, like Boston, Newark and Austin, Texas, the reaction was more one of defiance.