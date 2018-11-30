Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Honeywell moving headquarters, 750 jobs to North Carolina

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 12:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. will move its headquarters from New Jersey and establish 750 jobs in Charlotte, N.C., the company said Friday.

Honeywell plans to relocate its base in Morris Plains, New Jersey, with about 150 to 200 senior managers as well as its Safety and Productivity Solutions business group headquarters moving to Charlotte.

“I’ve got to come back as soon as we wrap up here and convince a lot, about 150 of my colleagues in New Jersey, what a great city this is,” Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk said at a news conference in Charlotte.

The company then expects to add positions in Charlotte, building to about 750 jobs within six years.

About 1,000 employees will remain at six Honeywell locations in in New Jersey, including about 800 at the company’s Morris Plains offices, the company said in a prepared statement.

Honeywell’s decision comes three years after it considered leaving New Jersey but received a $40 million tax credit to stay.

On Thursday, North Carolina legislators expanded tax breaks for high-paying jobs, hurrying through legislation that more than doubles the per-job annual cap on tax breaks to $16,000 in a move aimed at corporations that move big-salaried jobs to the state. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office noted Honeywell’s move was contingent on the governor signing the legislation as well as approval of a state package of tax breaks, both expected Monday.

Honeywell employed 131,000 people worldwide at the end of last year, about 35 percent of those in the United States. The company makes aerospace, energy efficiency, specialty chemicals, electronic and security products.

The company has been stressing that its integration of software into industrial products helps connect aircraft, cars, homes and manufacturing plants.

Central to the company’s relocation decision was its recognition that in order to incorporate the interconnected, digitally driven features of the business future, Honeywell needed to be located in places appealing to attracting a millennial workforce, an economic development official familiar with the relocation discussions told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing confidentiality in business recruitment.

Honeywell is No. 77 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S.-based companies. Charlotte is already home to Bank of America, No. 24 on the Fortune list, and Duke Energy, No. 125. The list also includes Charlotte-based steelmaker Nucor Corp., car retailer Sonic Automotive and packaging-maker Sealed-Air Corp. Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos. is based in suburban Mooresville.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me