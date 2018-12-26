Shoppers rush to find after-Christmas bargains

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The day after Christmas at Ross Park Mall felt like Black Friday all over again.

“If you think about, there’s a lot of kids on break, families are on break, some folks are still on break for this week,” said Tyler Andrews, director of marketing and business development for Ross Park Mall. “Grandma gave you a gift card or cash, and it’s an opportunity to exchange, refund and get those last-minute gifts for 2018.”

According to Andrews, stores mall-wide held sales to entice shoppers and to clear out their year-end inventory. Many stores like Nordstrom and Athleta were having their semi-annual sales, meaning that the only time better deals are to be found is on Black Friday.

Most of the sales will run through the weekend and up to the first of the year.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Andrew at arussell@tribweb.com.