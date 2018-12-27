Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Stocks shake off slide with late-afternoon rally

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Trader Andrew Silverman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Andrew Silverman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Gregory Rowe, left, and specialist Mario Picone work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Gregory Rowe, left, and specialist Mario Picone work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Robert Charmak, right, talks with fellow trader Steven Kaplan on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Robert Charmak, right, talks with fellow trader Steven Kaplan on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Charles Boeddinghaus, left, and trader Gregory Rowe work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Charles Boeddinghaus, left, and trader Gregory Rowe work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Matthew Greiner works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Matthew Greiner works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Wall Street's wild Christmas week goes on, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping 300 points at the open Thursday, a day after notching its biggest-ever point gain. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Updated 3 hours ago

Stocks mounted a swift turnaround on Wall Street on Thursday as a late-afternoon rally erased the steep losses from earlier in the day.

The reversal pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average from a 611-point loss, placing it on track to extend gains from a day earlier, when the market had its best day in 10 years. The S&P 500 also showed a slight increase just before the closing bell.

Gains in materials stocks, banks and health care companies outweighed losses in retailers and other sectors.

Volatility has been the norm this month. The market remains on track for its worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Depression, and could finish 2018 with its biggest losses in a decade. Even with Wednesday’s big gains, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all down more than 11 percent for the month.

“The last two days are really demonstrable of what the market is struggling with,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager of Globalt Investments. “It’s looking for a bottom. It’s looking for a reason to gain a little more confidence. And it’s also looking for opportunities to reposition and lessen risk.”

The partial government shutdown that began over the weekend has weighed on the market. Investors have also been unnerved by the personnel turmoil inside the Trump administration, trade tensions with China, the slowing global economy and worries that corporate profits are going to slip sooner or later.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,474 as of 3:49 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow gained 107 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,986. Both indexes rose about 5 percent Wednesday, when the Dow had its biggest-ever single-day point gain.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,545. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 18 points, or 1.4 percent, 1,311.

Bonds prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury down to 2.76 percent from 2.79 percent late Wednesday.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 3.5 percent to settle at $44.61 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 4.2 percent to $52.16 a barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 110.74 yen from 111.36 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1449 from $1.1351.

Gold edged up 0.6 percent to $1,281.10 an ounce and silver gained 1.2 percent to $15.31 an ounce. Copper fell 1.2 percent to $2.67 a pound.

Major indexes in Europe closed lower.

In European markets, where trading resumed after a Christmas holiday break, the German DAX slid 2.4 percent, while France’s CAC 40 gave up 0.6 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.5 percent.

In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 index rebounded 3.9 percent, while South Korea’s Kospi was little changed. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent and Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.9 percent. Stocks climbed in Taiwan and throughout Southeast Asia.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me