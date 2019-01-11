Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Kyodo: ex-Nissan chair Ghosn indicted for breach of trust

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, 1:21 a.m.
In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The arrest of Nissan’s former chairman is drawing attention to the criminal justice system in Japan, where there is no presumption of innocence and accused people can be held for months before trial. The system, sometimes called “hostage justice,” has come under fire from human rights advocates. But Ghosn’s plight is routine in Japan. People have signed confessions, even to killings they never committed, just to get out of the ordeal. The conviction rate in Japan is 99 percent.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The arrest of Nissan’s former chairman is drawing attention to the criminal justice system in Japan, where there is no presumption of innocence and accused people can be held for months before trial. The system, sometimes called “hostage justice,” has come under fire from human rights advocates. But Ghosn’s plight is routine in Japan. People have signed confessions, even to killings they never committed, just to get out of the ordeal. The conviction rate in Japan is 99 percent.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Updated 17 hours ago

TOKYO — Nissan ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn was charged Friday with breach of trust in the latest blow for the star executive, according to the Tokyo District Court.

Ghosn was detained Nov. 19. Earlier, he was charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015.

Ghosn; Greg Kelly, another Nissan executive; and Nissan as a legal entity were charged Friday with additional underreporting of income, from 2015 through fiscal 2017.

Ghosn’s lawyer said he would request Ghosn be granted release on bail. His detention period was due to expire Friday.

Kelly and Nissan were not charged with breach of trust. Those allegations center on Ghosn’s handling of investment losses and payments made to a Saudi businessman.

Ghosn says he’s innocent.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me