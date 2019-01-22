Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

Chick-fil-A remaining closed inside Super Bowl venue

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 2:30 p.m.
Chick-fil-A via YouTube

Updated 15 hours ago

The fast-food chain that closes on Sundays is making no exception for the Super Bowl.

Conservative-run Chick-fil-A is sticking to their policy on Feb. 3 and closing their eatery inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to TMZ.

The chain is known for shutting it's doors every Sunday so employees can have a day off that presumably includes church.

Chick-fil-A is a corporate sponsor of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, reports TMZ, and has a permanent location inside MBS where the Atlanta Falcons play, usually on Sundays. The chicken purveyor is open for business during other events that happen inside the venue throughout the year.

TMZ estimates the chain is passing up about half a million dollars by not opening during the big game.

