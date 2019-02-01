Stocks eke out gains after a bumpy day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Stocks held on to tiny gains at the end of an up-and-down day of trading on Wall Street.

Major indexes were higher for much of the morning as investors applauded the latest burst of hiring by U.S. employers.

The enthusiasm was tempered, however, by a disappointing revenue outlook from Amazon. Amazon fell 5.4 percent.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,706.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,063. The Nasdaq edged down 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,263.

Bond price fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.69 percent.