Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
John Dorfman

John Dorfman: 4 stocks that flaunt both value, momentum

John Dorfman
John Dorfman | Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, 12:21 a.m.
Computer screens are reflected on a logo ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 1, 2019 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks concluded another strong week with a nearly flat session on Friday, February 1, 2019, pausing from a heady January following strong jobs data and mixed earnings. Analysts said the rally that had propelled stocks since late December and produced the Dow's best January in 30 years was showing signs of fatigue. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Computer screens are reflected on a logo ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 1, 2019 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks concluded another strong week with a nearly flat session on Friday, February 1, 2019, pausing from a heady January following strong jobs data and mixed earnings. Analysts said the rally that had propelled stocks since late December and produced the Dow's best January in 30 years was showing signs of fatigue. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Bloomberg News columnist, John Dorfman, smiles on July 28, 1999 in Newton, MA. Photographer: Julia Malakie. Bloomberg News.
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News columnist, John Dorfman, smiles on July 28, 1999 in Newton, MA. Photographer: Julia Malakie. Bloomberg News.

Updated 15 hours ago

In a stock market where momentum reigns, what’s a bargain hunter to do?

One answer is to look for stocks that possess both value and momentum. Today, I offer four such stocks for your consideration.

Applied Materials

Let’s start with Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up 20 percent this year through Feb. 1. The Santa Clara, Calif., company is a leading supplier of all sorts of equipment to the semiconductor industry.

From late 2015 to early 2018, Applied Materials stock quadrupled, rising from about $15 to more than $60. Then it slid along with its whole industry, dropping to about $31. Today, after its January spurt, it goes for $39 or so.

No doubt, earnings in the semiconductor industry are erratic. And Applied Materials isn’t immune. But it has had only one loss year (2009) in the past 15. Its return on equity last fiscal year was over 40 percent, and analysts think it hit 50 percent in the fiscal year that ended in October.

That’s spectacular profitability. And you don’t pay through the nose for it, as the stock sells for 12 times earnings.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK (OZK), formerly Bank of the Ozarks, is up 18 percent this year. Like Applied Materials, it is recovering from a tumble. In 2018, it fell from over $50 to under $25. Now it’s quoted at about $31.

Bank OZK is one of the leaders in construction lending, behind only its much larger peers, Wells Fargo and US Bancorp. It also has specialties in marine and aviation lending.

I’m drawn to it mainly by admiration for CEO George Gleason, who has achieved a return on assets above 1.5 percent at this bank in eight of the past 10 years.

Investors panicked last year when the bank announced it would write off a couple of loans made about a decade ago. But results for the fourth quarter look healthy, causing many traders in this stock to switch from fear to greed.

Anglo American

Mining is a tough business. As the years pass, notable discoveries of precious metals, diamonds and minerals get harder to reach — buried deeper in the ground or located in more remote areas. Yet in this harsh environment, Anglo American Plc shares have done well.

Anglo American Plc (NGLOY) is a London-based company that mines coal, iron ore, diamonds (through its 85 percent-owned DeBeers subsidiary), gold and other minerals. After a four-year string of losses that ended in 2015, it has been increasingly profitable.

Shares in Anglo American have marched from about $2 a share in early 2016 to above $12. That includes a 17 percent gain this year through Feb. 1.

Kroton

As an extreme speculation, I like Kroton Educacional SA (KROTY), a Brazilian education company that operates schools and offers online courses. The Brazilian economy has been plagued by poor performance and political turmoil brought on by bribery scandals.

All these things dragged down Brazilian stocks, including Kroton, in 2018. Brazil has a new president, Jair Bolsonaro. Critics worry he’s a demagogue; supporters like his pro-business stance compared to his predecessors.

Kroton has shot up 42 percent this year, to $3.11 as of Feb. 1. Its revenue has grown at a 30 percent annual clip for the past five years, and book value (corporate net worth) has grown even faster.

I wouldn’t put much of your capital here, but it’s an interesting flyer.

Past record

This is the 34th column I’ve written about stocks that possess both value and momentum. One-year returns can be calculated for 32 of them.

The average one-year return has been 13.4 percent, which compares favorably to 9.1 percent for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index over the same 31 periods.

My picks have been profitable 23 times out of 32, and have beaten the S&P 17 times.

In the past year, they did neither. Every stock I picked Feb. 5, 2018, declined, with the biggest loss a 79 percent plunge in Jupai Holdings Ltd, a Chinese investment company. Overall my selections dropped 31.2 percent through Feb. 1, while the S&P 500 managed a 4.2 percent advance.

My other recommendations — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU), Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), Lyondell Basell Industries NC (LYB) and Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) — fell 15 percent to 23 percent.

Bear in mind that my column recommendations are theoretical and don’t reflect actual trades, trading costs or taxes. Their results shouldn’t be confused with the performance of portfolios I manage for clients. And past performance doesn’t predict future results.

Disclosure: I own Bank OZK shares personally and for most of my clients.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Newton Upper Falls, Mass., and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at jdorfman@dorfmanvalue.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me