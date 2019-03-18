Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ligonier chamber plans annual dinner, awards
Local Stories

Ligonier chamber plans annual dinner, awards

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, March 18, 2019
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Kip and Sandy Crumrine of Valley Youth Network, a nondenominational youth ministry in Ligonier.

“Renaissance Year in the Valley” will be the program topic for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 69th annual dinner, set for March 28 at The Cedars at Antiochian Village, along Route 711 six miles north of Ligonier.

This celebration of chamber members, neighbors and the local business community will begin with a 5:45 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m.

Recent advancements in the community have included an update of Ligonier Borough’s central Diamond Park and bandstand, renovations of the Ligonier Valley Library and Fort Ligonier Museum, and creation of a regional Ligonier Valley Police Department.

The dinner will include the presentation of three annual awards.

Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations at Fort Ligonier, will receive the chamber’s Person of the Year award. A Ligonier native, Donovan is being recognized as an “enthusiastic supporter, promoter and advocate of her hometown,” and of the chamber, according to chamber Executive Director Scott Haines.

The 2018 Business of the Year is the Main Exhibit Gallery and Art Center, on Ligonier’s West Main Street. Owners Mandy Sirofchuck and Paul Sirofchuck, known for his unique wood furniture designs, have worked with and promoted local artists for the past 25 years, Haines noted.

The Valley Youth Network, a nondenominational ministry founded in 1994 to complement local church youth groups, will be awarded 2018 Nonprofit of the Year honors. Through their organization, leaders Kip and Sandy Crumrine are said to have connected with thousands of young people since gathering an original core group of 10 students.

Dinner invitations have been mailed to chamber members. The public also is welcome to attend.

For more information, or to make reservations, call the chamber office, 724-238-4200, or email scott@ligonierchamber.com.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Business | Local stories
