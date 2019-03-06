Small-business owners may qualify for Emerging Leaders Initiative March 12

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is inviting local small-business owners to apply for its Emerging Leaders Initiative during an information session on March 12.

The session at Saint Vincent College, Aurelius Hall, open from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 12, will give business owners an opportunity to learn more about the program from SBA staff.

The Emerging Leaders Initiative is an executive-level leadership training program that results in a three-year strategic growth plan for participating businesses. Over the course of seven months, participants work with mentors, attend workshops and develop connections with peers, local leaders and the financial community.

A limited number of slots are open for established businesses that meet the following criteria:

Annual sales of $250,000 or more

In business three years or more

Staff at least one employee in addition to the owner

Commit one evening every other week from April to October, at The Waterfront in Homestead, for 100 hours of classroom time, homework and peer-to-peer mentoring

Participation extended to owner, president, CEO, COO, CFO or key decision-maker

Interested business owners should contact Karan Waigand, program manager, at karan.waigand@sba.gov or 412-395-6560, ext. 127.

Applications are available at interise.org/sbaemergingleaders. More information is available at sba.gov/emergingleaders.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .