Small-business owners may qualify for Emerging Leaders Initiative March 12
The U.S. Small Business Administration is inviting local small-business owners to apply for its Emerging Leaders Initiative during an information session on March 12.
The session at Saint Vincent College, Aurelius Hall, open from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 12, will give business owners an opportunity to learn more about the program from SBA staff.
The Emerging Leaders Initiative is an executive-level leadership training program that results in a three-year strategic growth plan for participating businesses. Over the course of seven months, participants work with mentors, attend workshops and develop connections with peers, local leaders and the financial community.
A limited number of slots are open for established businesses that meet the following criteria:
- Annual sales of $250,000 or more
- In business three years or more
- Staff at least one employee in addition to the owner
- Commit one evening every other week from April to October, at The Waterfront in Homestead, for 100 hours of classroom time, homework and peer-to-peer mentoring
- Participation extended to owner, president, CEO, COO, CFO or key decision-maker
Interested business owners should contact Karan Waigand, program manager, at karan.waigand@sba.gov or 412-395-6560, ext. 127.
Applications are available at interise.org/sbaemergingleaders. More information is available at sba.gov/emergingleaders.
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .