Southwestern Pa. banks among Forbes’ ‘World’s Best’ | TribLIVE.com
Local Stories

Southwestern Pa. banks among Forbes’ ‘World’s Best’

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 9:00 p.m
Four banks based in Southwestern Pennsylvania are included among the 60 U.S. financial institutions that made Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of the World’s Best Banks.

For this inaugural listing, the magazine partnered with research firm Statista, which surveyed more than 40,000 customers in order to rate banks in 23 countries on overall satisfaction and in the categories of trust, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice.

The 60 U.S. banks featured on the list include two Indiana County-based banks — S&T Bank, which has 1,080 employees, at No. 3; First Commonwealth Bank, with 1,417 on its payroll, at No. 25.

Two Pittsburgh banks slotted slightly further down the list — Dollar Bank, with 1,377 employees, in 27th place; PNC, with 53,000 employees, in 31st place.

A little farther afield, Wheeling-based WesBanco, with 2,368 employees, was ranked seventh among U.S. banks. Northwest Bank in Warren, Pa., with 2,133 employees, snagged the 17th spot.

The top-rated bank in the United States was San Antonio-based USAA, which has 6,893 employees and serves military members and their families.

The largest banks to make the U.S. Top 60 were New York City-based Chase Bank, with 256,105 employees, at No. 37, and Citibank, with a work force of 164,337, at No. 51.

Major U.S. banks that fell short of the top 60 include Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Business | Local stories
