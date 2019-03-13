Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Spotify files antitrust complaint to EU against Apple | TribLIVE.com
News

Spotify files antitrust complaint to EU against Apple

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:57 p.m
876483_web1_876483-3920925a18b84fc4b18c29007ce6a9b9
AP
Music site Spotify has complained to European Union regulators about Apple, saying that the U.S. tech giant is abusing its dominant position in music streaming and hurting competition.

About an hour ago

LONDON — Swedish music site Spotify has complained to European Union regulators about Apple for allegedly abusing its dominant position in music streaming and stifling competition.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek said Wednesday that the company has filed a formal antitrust complaint with the executive European Commission against Apple — a move that adds to the debate about how to rein in the power of big-tech.

Writing in a blog post , Ek said Apple is acting “as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers” by bringing in new rules to its App Store that intentionally limit choice and constrain innovation.

The company takes issue with how Apple acts as a gatekeeper to the internet by controlling important platforms such as its iOS mobile operating system and the App Store, while also competing against services like Spotify with its Apple Music service.

Apple’s media team in Britain did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The European Commission said it has received Spotify’s complaint, which it is assessing under its “standard procedures.”

Spotify’s beef with Apple centers on a 30 percent tax it and other digital services have to pay whenever they use Apple’s “in-app” payment system to process user purchases such as upgrading subscriptions.

The charge makes Spotify’s premium membership more expensive than Apple Music, so the company said it refuses to use the system. But if it shuns Apple’s payment system, Spotify alleges that Apple blocks app upgrades or stops it from working with Apple services like Siri assistant.

U.S. tech giants have already come under intense scrutiny from EU authorities for their behavior. Apple was ordered in 2016 to repay $15 billion in taxes to Ireland by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has also slapped Google with multibillion-dollar antitrust fines.

Spotify and German rival Deezer were among European tech industry players that issued a joint letter last year calling on EU ministers to get tougher on unfair business practices by U.S. tech giants.

Categories: Business | The Buzz
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.