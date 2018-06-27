Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Technology

4moms celebrates millionth mamaRoo with a baby seat built for adults

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 5:24 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Pittsburgh robotics company behind some of the most innovative baby products on the market marked a mega milestone Wednesday in a mega way.

4moms unveiled an adult-sized, mega mamaRoo Wednesday to celebrate its building of the millionth infant seat this summer.

“It's a huge milestone for the company,” said Gary Waters, CEO of 4moms.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan took the first ride in the adult-sized mamaRoo.

“Would it be OK if I fell asleep?” Sullivan joked as the mamaRoo moved him up and down and side to side. “We could use a few of these in our locker room.”

4moms started producing the mamaRoo in 2010. The infant seat has grown into the company's flagship product, Waters said. A new mamaRoo costs about $220.

“The breakthrough for the mamaRoo was that it didn't swing or bounce,” Waters said, comparing it to other baby seats. “It moved like parents do.”

4moms continues to refine the seat's movement to make it more like a mother or father bouncing and swaying a baby. The company pours over customer feedback and even hands out vests embedded with sensors for parents to wear while they hold their children to capture movement data.

Waters said employees and customers have been asking for mamaRoo big enough for them for years. The company finally decided to OK the project as it approached its millionth mamaRoo.

4moms is taking the giant mamaRoo on tour this year and next. The company will donate $1 toward 4moms products to Project Sweet Peas for every person who rides in the adult-sized mamaRoo. Project Sweet Peas provides support for babies in neonatal intensive care units and their families. The nonprofit partnered with 4moms in 2017 to provide more than 450 mamaRoos to hospitals and parents around the country.

Sullivan said taking the inaugural ride in the massive mamaRoo was the least he could to help support the 4moms and Project Sweet Peas partnership.

“This is such as great opportunity for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and myself to try to help in a very worthy cause,” Sullivan said. “It's just a no-brainer. I think its so important for us to give back when we have the opportunity to.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan jokes that he could use a mega mamaRoo or two in his locker room. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan jokes that he could use a mega mamaRoo or two in his locker room. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
4moms CEO Gary Waters talks about the company's millionth mamaRoo. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
4moms CEO Gary Waters talks about the company's millionth mamaRoo. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan talks with 4moms employees at the company's headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan talks with 4moms employees at the company's headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me