Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Apple's new MacBook Pros get a much-needed performance boost

Hayley Tsukayama | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the company's newest products during a media event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the company's newest products during a media event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Updated 14 hours ago

Apple on Thursday announced a long-awaited update for the MacBook Pro, giving the laptops a much-needed performance bump but not any meaningful change in design. Most notably, Apple has not fully changed the design of the laptops’ keyboards, which have drawn serious complaints from consumers who find them unreliable.

The new models - one 13-inch model and one 15-inch model, both with Apple’s Touch Bar - have new chips that Apple said should dramatically increase performance. The company said in a news release that the 15-inch model is up to 70 percent faster, while the 13-inch model is twice as fast. Both have more storage than before: The 15-inch model can go up to a four-terabyte solid-state drive, while the smaller model maxes out at two terabytes.

The laptops will also have a new “Hey Siri” capability that allows people to trigger Apple’s voice assistant without having to hit a combination of keys beforehand.

The computers start at $1,800 for the smaller model and $2,400 for the larger version; with all the bells and whistles added, the most expensive version of the new models could cost $6,700.

Despite the upgrades, consumers may be unhappy to hear that these new computers retain the basic MacBook’s basic keyboard design - which has drawn three class-action lawsuits that claim it’s faulty. The slim design is supposed to cut down on bulk, but consumers report its keys are prone to stick and break easily - they can even be flummoxed by a single piece of dust, as was the case for the Outline’s Casey Johnston.

Apple says only a small number of people who use the MacBook have keyboards that are actually faulty and has launched a program offering free repairs for those people. But while the updated MacBooks have an “improved third-generation” keyboard that it promises will be quieter, the company has stayed committed to its key design.

Fans of Apple’s laptops have also been expecting updates to the more basic MacBook, as well as the lightweight MacBook Air. Neither have had a substantial upgrade in years.

A research note from reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities published Thursday indicates there will be some upgrades this fall, though Apple may replace the MacBook Air with a “low-cost” MacBook model, 9to5Mac reported. The same note also speculates an update to the iPhone X, as well as two larger models of the iPhone - one with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and the other with a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

Apple declined to comment on the rumors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me