Amazon's website crashes as Prime Day kicks off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People flocking to Amazon for deals at the launch of Prime Day may have found cute photos of dogs instead.

Amazon’s website appeared to crash at the very start of its made-up holiday to promote shopping on its site.

The site seemed to working fine about 90 minutes after problems were first detected.

Some people attempting to visit Amazon’s site were redirected to web pages featuring the dogs of Amazon employees. Others just sat on blue website featuring a few deals — mostly for Amazon products.

Prime Day, extended to 36-hours this year, started at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The website www.downdetector.com, which crowd-sources website failures, reported a peak of more than 20,000 reports at 3 p.m. The site’s outage map includes most major cities in the United States, including Pittsburgh.

Amazon had not commented about the problem on its Twitter account as of late Monday afternoon.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.