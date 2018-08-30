Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Google Maps renamed a Senate office building for John McCain - then quickly corrected the mistake

Hamza Shaban | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
This screenshot taken on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from the Google Maps website displays what it calls the “McCain Senate Office Building.” Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename the Russell Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps was already displaying it on Wednesday as “McCain Senate Office Building.”
This screenshot taken on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from the Google Maps website displays what it calls the “McCain Senate Office Building.” Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename the Russell Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps was already displaying it on Wednesday as “McCain Senate Office Building.”

Updated 9 hours ago

A Senate office building was temporarily renamed for the late senator John McCain on Google Maps.

When Web users typed the words “Russell Senate Office Building” into Google search, a map display brought up a location designated as the “McCain Senate Office Building.”

Days after McCain’s death on Saturday at age 81, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed renaming the congressional building after the Arizona senator to honor his legacy as a Vietnam War POW and his more than three decades of service in Congress. But some Senate Republicans are resisting the idea of stripping the name of Sen. Richard Russell Jr., for whom the building is currently named. Russell was a Democratic senator for 38 years and led Southern opposition to civil rights as a segregationist. His record inspired previous efforts to rename the Russell building, but those initiatives failed.

Late Wednesday morning, Google Maps showed that the location listing had reverted to its proper name.

It’s not clear how or why the entry for the Russell building was renamed on the Google listing. The search giant told The Washington Post on Wednesday: “We empower people to contribute their local knowledge to the map, but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users. When this happens, we work to address as quickly as possible. We have implemented a fix for this issue that is rolling out now.”

Web users can suggest edits to locations displayed on Google Maps, according to the Google Maps Help Web page: “You can tell us about incorrect business details, wrong road names, or other data errors on the map.” These suggested edits are then reviewed by Google or Google Maps users before they show up on the map, the website said. But as Google indicated, users can intentionally suggest false corrections.

The map issue came a day after President Donald Trump accused Google of rigging search results for “Trump News” in a way that minimized the visibility of conservative media outlets and emphasized more critical news stories.

In responding, Google said that its goal is to make sure that users searching for information get the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. “Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” the company said.

Earlier this week Trump ignited another political firestorm when he chose to offer condolences to McCain’s family on Twitter but did not issue a formal White House statement. He ordered flags on federal office buildings to fly at half-staff. But less than 48 hours after McCain’s family announced the senator’s death from brain cancer, the flag atop the White House was raised to full-staff. Detractors, including veterans groups and Democrats and Republicans, saw the flag-raising as a sign of disrespect toward McCain.

Later on Monday, the White House flag was lowered again, to remain so until McCain’s interment. Trump issued a statement praising the senator - but only after facing rounds of intense criticism.

Trump and McCain had a tense relationship before the senator’s death. As McCain suffered through brain cancer, the president publicly snubbed him, declining to refer to McCain during a recent ceremony when he signed a major defense bill that was named for the senator. Trump has also denigrated McCain’s military service, saying during his presidential campaign that McCain - who spent years as a POW after his plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War - was “not a war hero.”

McCain had publicly criticized Trump throughout his presidency, especially on foreign policy, denouncing Trump’s comments during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July.

While former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are scheduled to deliver eulogies this weekend at McCain’s funeral, Trump was not invited.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me