Technology

Apple introduces 3 new iPhones, Watch 4

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
The new Apple Watch Series 4.
Apple on Wednesday unveiled three new iPhones, including their most expensive ever, alongside an updated Apple Watch 4.

The new iPhone Xs boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display while the iPhone Xs Max bumps up to a 6.5-inch display.

Improvements include waterproofing, improved face recognition and better stereo sound.

OLED displays go beyond traditional LCD technology by offering a display without a backlight, so pixels can turn comletely off to make blacks truly black.

Dual SIM cards in the iPhones allow users to have two phone numbers in one device.

The iPhone XS starts at $999 while the iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099.

The new iPhone XR is an LCD model that comes in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow and coral. With a price starting at $749, it is cheaper than the iPhone 8 Plus. The older iPhone 7 is still available at $449 and the iPhone 8 begins at $599.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 4 with a full-screen OLED display and a slimmer chassis. The screen is 30 percent larger. New digital watch faces are coming in WatchOS 5 with room for more graphics on the larger screens.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is FDA-approved for monitoring heart health via ECG.

The watch will start shipping Friday, September 21, with a price of $399 for the standard model and $499 with cellular connectivity.

CEO Tim Cook announces the company is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device, a "Mission: Impossible" milestone.

