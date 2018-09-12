Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

ST. LOUIS — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a local driver for Uber and Lyft broadcast live video of his riders online without their knowledge or consent.

St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission executive director Ronald Klein instituted the rule Tuesday. The commission does not regulate ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft.

The new rule comes after Uber and Lyft cut ties in July with Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, who streamed hundreds of his rides to his channel on the video website Twitch.

The taxicab commission could overrule Klein’s rule but is expected to keep the new policy in place, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The commission already required visible signage notifying customers if a taxi has video or audio recording devices.

“We’ve never had any livestreaming in taxis, but we wanted to get in front of it,” Klein said. “Some recording is necessary for insurance or security, but there’s really no reason to livestream, and it’s dangerous.”

In cutting ties with Gargac, the ride-sharing companies said he violated policies banning disrespectful behavior and using customer’s information for personal gain. But neither company has specific policies banning livestreaming or saying how drivers’ recordings of passengers can be used, deferring to local regulations.

An Uber spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that the company has been evaluating its policy and hopes to have an update soon. A Lyft spokesperson said the company’s policies have not changed.

It is not a crime in Missouri for parties to record their own interactions, unless it shows someone nude without that person’s consent. Gargac said in an earlier interview that he was trying to “capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers — what a Lyft and Uber ride actually is.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me