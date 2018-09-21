Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Mister Rogers gets animated with Google Doodle honor

Chris Pastrick | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 8:24 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Mister Rogers certainly has had his share of honors lately, but maybe none as great as being Google Doodled.

And he's animated, no less.

Today, on the 51st anniversary of his first episode on WQED, Fred Rogers is being celebrated as the feature focus on Google's home page .

The Latrobe native is featured in a stop-motion animated video — set to his iconic "Won't You Be My Neighbor" theme song — created by Google and Fred Rogers Productions, The Fred Rogers Center, and BixPix Entertainment.

The video shows a spry Rogers riding the Trolley into town, greeting children and even turning a sad boy's frown upside down with some slick origami.

"The Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a 'television visit' between Mister Rogers and his young viewers," writes Hedda Sharapan, child development consultant with Fred Rogers Productions, in a special background explainer on Google.

"Through his honest words, thoughtful songs, and imaginative Neighborhood of Make-Believe stories, Mister Rogers took us by the hand, helping us feel good about who we are. He encouraged us to find positive ways to deal with our feelings, to treat others with respect and kindness, and to appreciate the world around us."

"Mister Rogers Neighborhood" debuted on Sept. 21, 1967 on WQED, but it wasn't until February 1968 that the show would premiere nationally on PBS.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me