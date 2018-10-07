Uber, Lyft offer free Election Day rides to polling places

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You could say this year’s midterm elections are kind of important.

In an effort to help voters get to the polls, ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft have announced they will provide free rides to local polling stations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A Tuft University study found that 29 percent of young adults cited lack of transportation as a reason why they didn’t vote in the 2016 election.

On Nov. 6, a “Get to the Polls” button will appear in the Uber app. Users (using the latest version of the app) can click on it to find their local polling place and book a free ride to vote, using a promo code. Uber is partnering with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether.

On that same day, Lyft will offer free and discounted rides to the polls. Vote.org and TurboVote will have codes for 50 percent off rides, while Lyft will give free rides to members of underserved communities — provided through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners like Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, and the National Federation of the Blind.

In addition to the free rides, both companies have been working with outside organizations to help get voters registered.

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 9.

