Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Uber, Lyft offer free Election Day rides to polling places

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
In an effort to help voters get to the polls, ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft have announced they will provide free rides to local polling stations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
In an effort to help voters get to the polls, ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft have announced they will provide free rides to local polling stations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Updated 4 hours ago

You could say this year’s midterm elections are kind of important.

In an effort to help voters get to the polls, ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft have announced they will provide free rides to local polling stations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A Tuft University study found that 29 percent of young adults cited lack of transportation as a reason why they didn’t vote in the 2016 election.

On Nov. 6, a “Get to the Polls” button will appear in the Uber app. Users (using the latest version of the app) can click on it to find their local polling place and book a free ride to vote, using a promo code. Uber is partnering with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether.

On that same day, Lyft will offer free and discounted rides to the polls. Vote.org and TurboVote will have codes for 50 percent off rides, while Lyft will give free rides to members of underserved communities — provided through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners like Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, and the National Federation of the Blind.

In addition to the free rides, both companies have been working with outside organizations to help get voters registered.

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 9.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me