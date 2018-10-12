Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

New tuition-free coding school to launch in West Virginia

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Pixabay
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Officials say West Virginia has a new, tuition-free coding school.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was among officials who announced the launch of NewForce on Thursday at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Potential students do not need experience in coding, software development or math.

The school will offer six months of intensive technology training with a goal to prepare employees for companies in West Virginia. Students will learn software development languages including HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The program ends with a job interview day.

Williams says Appalachia is poised to be the next Silicon Valley as officials create systems to accelerate students’ careers.

NewForce’s first class is Jan. 14 and developers hope to have at least 15 students but can accommodate 25. Applications are open through Nov. 9.

