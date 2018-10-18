Apple adds cream cheese to the bagel emoji
The next time you update your iPhone or iPad you'll be treated to some new emojis. Foodies will notice the current unappetizing bagel has been upgraded to add texture, better color and, at long last, cream cheese.
Apple's upcoming iOS 12.1 software update will load the new torus-shaped bread products into your emoji library.
Emojipedia noted the update and shared comparison images of the bagel varieties users may see on their devices.
State of the bagel emoji / October 2018 https://t.co/SgwmfkMpKq pic.twitter.com/NHFweJq4Ui— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) October 16, 2018
It started with New Yorkers voicing their disappointment.
This is an emoji that New Yorkers (and bagel lovers around the world) have been expecting for a long time and the disappointment is truly overwhelming https://t.co/MEfAkKSt0H— New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 4, 2018
Will anyone outside New York City care?
Apple fixes pathetic bagel emoji to meet New York standards https://t.co/UVmXkVRx9D pic.twitter.com/L02eapYeUN— New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2018
A schmear campaign was launched.
The new #bagelemoji is a #sadbagel . Sign the petition and help us change this travesty with a schmear of cream cheese. https://t.co/371JXvS5yW pic.twitter.com/oXlt6zkyET— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) October 5, 2018
Grub Street blogger Nikita Richardson celebrated the victory.
WE DID IT, YOU GUYS! https://t.co/5D6LfoaZ6q— Nikita Richardson (@nikitarbk) October 16, 2018
Philadelphia Cream Cheese was quick to take some credit: #ItMustBeThePhilly
Hooray! Bagel lovers everywhere united and convinced @Apple to turn the plain #SadBagel into a delicious #HappyBagel and we are celebrating. #ItMustBeThePhilly— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) October 16, 2018