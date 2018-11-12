Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

Facebook experiences widespread outage on Monday afternoon

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
The Facebook logo is displayed for a photograph on an Apple iPhone. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
The Facebook logo is displayed for a photograph on an Apple iPhone.

Productivity at workplaces around the country may have spiked Monday afternoon as Facebook was unreachable for a time.

The social media site went down a little after 1 p.m. in the Pittsburgh area for about a half-hour. A map on downdetector.com showed that the outage affected the eastern half of the U.S. , the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and parts of Peru and Chile.

The Facebook website did not load and only read, ”Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

A Facebook spokesperson said a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram.

“We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

With Facebook down, many social media users turned to Twitter to complain and post gifs.

Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook, did not go down.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

