Rocket launch as seen from space is incredible sight

Everything looks cooler from space.

And that goes just as well for things that are shot into space.

Just check out this time-lapse video of a recent rocket launch as shot by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station.

The Russian Progress MS-10 was taking 5,653 pounds of cargo and supplies to the ISS. The spacecraft was sent up Nov. 16 on top of a Soyuz rocket. Launches are timed to happen once the ISS passes — just to keep the traffic flowing safely.

And Gerst was ready — all the way up at 250 miles above Earth.

The recording is actually individual still images timed and then put together and played at eight to 16 times normal speed.

The video shows the launch, the booster separation, and Core stage separation. What’s also neat to see is the light of the various cities as they pass by.

Once in orbit, the Progress needed to catch up and dock with the ISS, which is only moving at about 17,900 mph around the Earth. It did that two days later.

The Progress cargo ship, which launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, was carrying food, fuel and supplies, including about 1650 pounds of propellant, 165 pounds of oxygen and air and 116 gallons of water.

