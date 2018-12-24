Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

Stuck at the office? Check out this huge 195-gigapixel photo of Shanghai

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
A huge 195-gigapixel photo of Shanghai, China, posted by Jingkun Technology, or Bigpixel Technology Corporation, lets you zoom in and roam around with incredible detail.
Jingkun Technology
Updated 18 hours ago

A huge 195-gigapixel photo of Shanghai, China lets you zoom in and roam around with incredible detail.

The photo posted by Jingkun Technology, or Bigpixel Technology Corporation, gives a 365-panoramic shot of the city and lets the viewer zoom in and see details like the color of a walker’s shoes, or the expression on a child’s face.

The photo is actually a series of photos taken from the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai over the course of several months.

So how big is the image? For comparison a typical phone takes photos that are about 12-megapixels. Website BGR explains that one megapixel equals one million pixels, while a gigapixel equals one billion pixels. This image consists of 195-gigapixel.

See the whole image here .

The next cool gigapixel to hit the web will likely come from the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl tweeted that they are planning a 360-gigapixel photo of the stadium and crowd.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

