Stuck at the office? Check out this huge 195-gigapixel photo of Shanghai

A huge 195-gigapixel photo of Shanghai, China lets you zoom in and roam around with incredible detail.

The photo posted by Jingkun Technology, or Bigpixel Technology Corporation, gives a 365-panoramic shot of the city and lets the viewer zoom in and see details like the color of a walker’s shoes, or the expression on a child’s face.

The photo is actually a series of photos taken from the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai over the course of several months.

So how big is the image? For comparison a typical phone takes photos that are about 12-megapixels. Website BGR explains that one megapixel equals one million pixels, while a gigapixel equals one billion pixels. This image consists of 195-gigapixel.

See the whole image here .

The next cool gigapixel to hit the web will likely come from the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl tweeted that they are planning a 360-gigapixel photo of the stadium and crowd.

