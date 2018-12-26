Amazon Alexa couldn't handle all of her requests on Christmas Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

European Amazon Alexa users were met with silence on Christmas Day.

The Guardian reported that thousands of people trying to use their new, smart Christmas gift were met with a dumb answer: “Sorry, I’m having trouble understanding you right now.”

Servers were just a tad busy trying to handle all of the requests from new devices.

The Guardian reported the crash occured at about 10 a.m. London time, rendering Amazon users unable to play Christmas songs and ask Alexa other questions about Christmas.

A few hours later, Amazon’s customer service Twitter account posted that some “Echo devices in Europe have had intermittent connections” the issue had been fixed.

It led to some humorous banter on Twitter.

#Alexa has had a Christmas Day hissy fit and is having a glass of Baileys and a little lie down — Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) December 25, 2018

Alexa play "the sound of silence" since the Alexa network is down #Alexa — Kevin Liddy (@kevinliddy) December 25, 2018

Your service is rubbish wish I had never bothered Alexa not understanding #Alexadown pic.twitter.com/hGv47D8sb2 — Geordie (@Openwater22) December 25, 2018

People whinging about the fact that Alexa is currently not working is the biggest first world problem I've seen this year #AlexaDown pic.twitter.com/gr6kbsjcWY — Luz (@TheBlackPear91) December 25, 2018

