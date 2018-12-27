Instagram says update disaster was a mistake; rolls it back
Updated 6 hours ago
The scrollers of the world were outraged.
Instagram surprised their billion active users two days ago by rolling out an update that brought a major change to the interface. Today they took it away.
Should already be rolled back. If you're still seeing it you can simply restart your app and you should be good to go.— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018
The comfortable, familiar activity of scrolling through your feed with an upward flick of your thumb had been killed off.
Users had to tap the screen to browse new posts or swipe left to flip through posts with multiple images.
THE NEW INSTAGRAM UPDATE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE! @INSTAGRAM WHAT WERE YOU THINKING, OH MY GOSH! By far the worst update in Instagram history! #instagram #instagramupdate #insta pic.twitter.com/KMuFDXRkQv— Elise Michelle (@elisemichellex) December 27, 2018
Instagrammers took to Twitter, the platform embraced by complainers, to express their outrage and it worked. Instagram's Adam Mosseri tweeted that it was all a mistake and order is now restored.
Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated.— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018
If you are still seeing the updated version of Instagram, simply shut down the app and relaunch to regain the ability to scroll.
