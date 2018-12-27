Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Gamers: Here's what to buy with your holiday bucks

Gieson Cacho - The Mercury News | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Razer Blade 15
Razer
Razer Blade 15

Updated 5 hours ago

Christmas is over and a windfall landed in the laps of players. With money burning a hole in your pocket, you may be wondering what you should spend it on.

If you’re looking for products to improve your playing experience, look no further than this list. Here are items that could take your gaming to the next level:

Razer Blade 15 — For half of the year, I was looking for a new laptop that could handle two things: video editing and virtual reality. It had to be portable because I work on the road sometimes, and it had to be powerful enough to run the most demanding games.

I picked this laptop because of the form factor and build quality. I was not disappointed. The Razer Blade 15 can handle any video I can throw at it. It managed to encode 90 minutes of Warriors championship parade video in 20 minutes. On the other side of the spectrum, it runs VR games like a dream. Starting at $1,599, the laptop is expensive compared to its rivals but not many can match its combination of sleekness and power.

Poke Ball Plus — This device plays double duty as both a controller for the “Pokemon: Let’s Go” games and a peripheral for “Pokemon Go.” Players can catch the virtual creatures in “Let’s Go” by gesturing a throw. If they want to power up a Pokemon, they can store it in the ball and take it for a walk. It even comes with a Mew that can be transferred over to the Nintendo Switch game.

On the “Pokemon Go” side, players can use it to automatically spin Pokestops and catch pocket monsters. It allows players to play the mobile game while keeping their phones in their pocket. That’s more convenient during the winter when staying warm is just as important as hunting Pokemon. The Poke Ball Plus sells for $49.99.

Logitech G560 — Better known for its mice, keyboards and headsets, Logitech returned to the gaming speaker market with this device for PCs. The three-piece setup features left and right speakers paired with a subwoofer that delivers strong bass. The sound quality makes games pop, adds a feeling of presence to the experience.

That in itself would make for a solid device, but Logitech is selling the G560 for $199. The main draw for the speakers is the Lightsync technology built into the left and right speakers. The four built-in LEDs react to what’s going on the screen or they can change with the beat of the music. The lights help extend the playscape or they can be programmed to light up to certain in-game events.

Keep in mind though, these are desktop speakers and they don’t do as well as a sound setup for the living room.

Oculus Rift — Those looking for the highest-quality virtual reality experience should check out the Oculus Rift, which has been slowly separating itself from its main PC rival the HTC Vive. The platform has slowly assembled a strong library exclusives including “Marvel Powers United VR” and “Robo Recall.”

The future for the Rift looks rosy with titles such as “Lone Echo 2,” “Stormland” and “Vacation Simulator” on the way. With the Oculus Quest promising untethered movement in the future, the platform could be seeing more projects on the horizon. For those who can’t wait and want to jump into VR, the Oculus Rift looks like a good prospect. The device is on sale for $349.

“Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 3 Vehicle Kit” — The Japanese game developer made magic out of cardboard this year, by turning the everyday object into controllers for a special set of games. The “Toy-Con 3,” which is a vehicle set, is the most polished of the series.

The idea behind the games is that players build the cardboard controllers they use for the games. With the “Vehicle Kit,” they craft a wheel for a car, a helm for a submarine and a joystick for a plane. The process helps them understand the construction of the device and fosters a do-it-yourself ethos. They then use those devices to explore an island full of varied terrain and missions to complete. The gameplay itself is fun and offers a deep sense of immersion. The “Nintendo Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit” costs $69.99.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me