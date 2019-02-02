Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

Relatives of woman killed in Uber crash file $10M claim

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
The Uber Technologies Inc. logo is displayed at the Uber Elevated Asia Pacific Expo event in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 30, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi
Bloomberg
TEMPE, Ariz. — Two relatives of a woman killed when she was struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle have filed a $10 million claim against the Phoenix suburb where the incident occurred in March.

The Arizona Republic reports the previously undisclosed claim filed last fall against Tempe seeks $5 million each for the husband and daughter of 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. Such claim notices are a required precursor to possible lawsuits.

The claim says Tempe created a dangerous situation by installing a brick pathway across the median where people were not supposed to cross the road.

Tempe spokeswoman Nikki Ripley said the city does not comment on pending litigation but she confirmed that Tempe hasn’t responded to the claim and that it was made about the tme when Tempe replaced the walkway with landscaping.

