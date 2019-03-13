Facebook, Instagram go down Wednesday in apparent outage

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Facebook and Instagram is experiencing an outage, according to many users.

Users trying to access Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram platforms were met with error messages.

Trying to access Instagram, a message popped up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

On Facebook a message read “Oops: Something went wrong. We’re working on getting it fixed as soon as we can.”

The Facebook help page also unreachable.

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks site outages, lists nearly 10,000 reports of problems loading Facebook and Instagram in the U.S. since just before 12 p.m. The outage map shows several hotspots in the U.S. and Canada, as well as South America and Europe.

People took to Twitter to complain and spread the tag #FacebookDown.

It is not immediately clear what caused the Wednesday issue.

