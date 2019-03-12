Facebook users fleeing by the millions, report says

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Facebook users are fleeing the platform, with as many as 15 million fewer people on the site in the United States than in 2017, according to a new report.

Edison Research found that, while nearly 80 percent of Americans use various forms of social media, fewer and fewer are opting for Facebook.

A Marketplace Tech story reported the biggest drop in Facebook users was in the 12- to 34 year-old group, the coveted marketing demographic.

But not all is dire for CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Many users are switching to Instagram, which just so happens to be owned by Facebook.

Larry Rosin, Edison Research president, told Marketplace Tech that the numbers show a meaningful slump in Facebook users.

“What makes it particularly important is if it is part of a trend,” Rosin told the podcast. “This is the second straight year we’ve seen this number go down. Obviously, the U.S. is the biggest market, in terms of dollars, and it’s going to be a super important market for Facebook or anybody who’s playing in this game.”

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .