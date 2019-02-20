Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Samsung's foldable phone will cost nearly $2,000
Technology

Samsung’s foldable phone will cost nearly $2,000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:59 p.m
Samsung’s smartphone with a foldable screen was announced Wednesday in San Francisco will be called the Galaxy Fold and will sell for $1,980 when it is released April 26.

SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung has unveiled a highly anticipated smartphone with a foldable screen that breaks new ground in a market that has been stuck in an innovative funk.

The phone announced Wednesday in San Francisco will be called the Galaxy Fold and will sell for $1,980 when it is released April 26.

Consumers willing to pay that hefty price will get a device that can unfold like a wallet so it can work like a traditional smartphone with a 4.6 inch screen or morph into something more like a mini-tablet with a 7.3 inch screen.

When fully unfolded, the device will be able to simultaneously run three different apps on the screen.

Samsung is hoping the Galaxy Fold will spur more people to upgrade their phones and reverse a recent slump that saw its smartphone sales fall 8 percent last year.

