Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump challenges U.S. companies to speed up work on 5G networks | TribLIVE.com
Technology

Trump challenges U.S. companies to speed up work on 5G networks

Bloomberg
Bloomberg | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:39 p.m
782529_web1_5G-Tech
AP
President Donald Trump is challenging U.S. telecommunications companies to boost their efforts to build advanced networks and said leadership should come from competition, not by blocking competitors.

53 minutes ago

President Donald Trump challenged U.S. telecommunications companies on Thursday to boost their efforts to build advanced networks and said leadership should come from competition, not by blocking competitors.

“American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind,” Trump tweeted. “There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future.”

The worldwide mobile industry is racing to deploy advanced 5G networks that promise faster connections, allowing uses such as autonomous vehicles and remote surgery. China has a narrow lead over the United States and South Korea, according to research commissioned by CTIA, a Washington-based trade group for mobile carriers.

“I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies,” Trump said in morning tweets.

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co. is pushing to take a global leadership position in 5G, but many American officials suspect the company’s products could be used by Beijing to spy on Western governments and companies.

The Trump administration is pressuring allies to keep Huawei gear out of their telecommunications networks, and Congress barred government agencies from buying the provider’s gear.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Trump’s tweets came just a few hours after the Fox Business Network aired an interview with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in which host Maria Bartiromo pressed the top U.S. diplomat on whether the administration wants to restrict the use of equipment from Huawei.

“They are creating a real risk for these countries and their systems — the security of their people,” Pompeo told Bartiromo. “Europeans care deeply about their privacy. The risk to privacy from this technology is very, very real, and we’re out sharing this information.”

Pompeo went on to say that a government’s reliance on Huawei’s 5G technology could mean the U.S. will reconsider having an embassy or American military outpost in the country, saying it is possible “we won’t be able to work alongside them.”

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, in an interview with CBS News on Thursday, says the United States is wrong to treat 5G as “at atomic bomb” and said his company will be rolling out “new equipment that is suitable for the United States.”

Nevertheless, the Trump administration is said to be preparing an executive order that could significantly restrict Chinese state-owned telecom companies such as Huawei from operating in the U.S. over national security concerns.

CTIA, the trade group, represents companies including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

“We share the president’s commitment to leading the world in next-generation 5G wireless,” CTIA said in an emailed statement Thursday. “With the administration’s continued backing, the U.S. wireless industry can bring more robust 5G networks to more communities faster.”

Categories: Business | Technology
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.