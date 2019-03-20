Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
TRONIX3D opening WCCC partnership March 28

An exterior view of the entrance to Westmoreland County Community College’s Advanced Technology Center, located at the former Sony plant in East Huntingdon.

TRONIX3D will hold a grand opening at 4:30 p.m. March 28 for its new partnership with Westmoreland County Community College’s Advanced Technology Center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Advanced Technology Center, 1001 Technology Drive, Suite 1029, Mt. Pleasant, in conjunction with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

TRONIX3D, which describes itself as Greater Pittsburgh’s first high-volume 3D printing contract manufacturer, is partnering with WCCC to develop 3D printing curriculum and to offer internships to Westmoreland County students.

Among those attending the ceremony will be TRONIX3D President Buck Helfferich and Chamber of Commerce President Chad Amond.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

