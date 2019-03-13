Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
U.S. construction spending up strong 1.3 percent in January | TribLIVE.com
Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
News

U.S. construction spending up strong 1.3 percent in January

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:26 a.m
875217_web1_875217-0b938d45a0ff49d4b47801cc0d471714
AP
On Wednesday, March 13, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in January.

23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects in January posted the biggest gain in nine months, as strength in nonresidential construction and government projects offset continued weakness in home construction.

The Commerce Department says that construction spending rose 1.3 percent in January following two months of declines. It was the biggest gain since spending was up 1.7 percent in April. Spending on residential projects fell 0.3 percent in January, the sixth consecutive monthly decline for a sector that was hurt last year by rising mortgage rates and higher home building costs.

Spending on nonresidential construction increased 0.8 percent in January with spending on office buildings, hotels and the category that covers shopping centers all showing gains.

Spending on government projects jumped 4.9 percent, the biggest increase since March 2004. The January strength reflected a 4.9 percent rise in spending on state and local building projects and a 4.2 percent rise in federal construction spending.

It pushed total public construction spending to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $313.6 billion, the highest level since September 2010.

The 1.3 percent overall gain pushed total spending to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.28 trillion.

The weakness in home construction in January reflected a 0.7 percent fall in spending on single-family homes which was partially offset by a 1.4 percent rise in the smaller apartment sector.

Home construction has been weak over the past year, falling at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter. That helped lower overall growth in the fourth quarter to a rate of 2.6 percent.

Economists believe growth has slowed further to around 1.5 percent in the current quarter as the U.S. economy feels the effects of a global slowdown.

Categories: Business
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.