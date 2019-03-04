Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘90210’ actor Luke Perry dead at age 52 | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

‘90210’ actor Luke Perry dead at age 52

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:02 p.m
AP
Actor Luke Perry, known for his roles on “Beverly Hills, 90210” amd “Riverdale,” has died. He was 52.
AP
Luke Perry participates in the “Riverdale” panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Actor Luke Perry, known for his stints in the 1990s Fox series “Beverly Hills 90210” and, more recently, “Riverdale,” has died after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday. He was 52.

In a statement, Perry’s rep confirmed the actor’s death.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” it said. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry was hospitalized last week after having a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks., Calif., home.

Perry was born Oct. 11, 1966, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was raised in Fredericktown.

He gained fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the classic 1990s Fox series, “Beverly Hills 90210.” In the past few years, Perry has been appeared on The CW’s “Riverdale” as Fred Andrews.

Perry’s film roles included “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He also starred on HBO’s “Oz” and did voice work in cartoons such as “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.”

Oddly, Perry’s stroke happened on the same day Fox unveiled plans for a “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot — with original stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris. Perry was the only original cast member who had not signed on.

His co-stars and fellow celebrities took to social media to express their feelings.

While attending an event Sunday night for The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s Compassion Project Gala in Los Angeles, fellow “90210” actor Shannen Doherty remained hopeful for Perry’s recovery.

“I love him, and he’s going to be great,” Doherty said. “I will not talk about how he’s doing because it’s between the two of us.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

