Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:37 a.m
869014_web1_869014-f93bd7fa35f7444692516ee3ebe220a4
AP FILE
In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, Chance the Rapper, right, and Kirsten Corley appear during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs in Chicago. The Chicago-based rapper tied the knot with Corley.

44 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

View this post on Instagram

Me and the men who mentored me.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9 years old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

View this post on Instagram

This was taken the day I met my wife. Link in bio.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Categories: AandE | Celebrity News
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.