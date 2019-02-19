Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she’s retiring from Marvel universe | TribLIVE.com
Antonio Brown tweets meeting with Art Rooney II, says 'time to move on'
Celebrity News

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she’s retiring from Marvel universe

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:53 a.m
771055_web1_PepperPotts
Marvel
Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

About an hour ago

Gwyneth Paltrow was among the first characters in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

As Pepper Potts in 2008’s “Iron Man,” Paltrow went from Tony Stark’s personal assistant to his love interest to the CEO of Stark Industries. She even took on super powers of her own in “Iron Man 3,” when she was forced to become a test subject for the Extremis project.

And now, rumors have it that Potts will even get a super suit in “Avengers: Endgame.”

That would be the character Rescue, by the way.

But now it’s all over, Paltrow told Variety. She’s retiring.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” the 46-year-old actress said in a recent interview. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with (‘Iron Man’ director) Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

However, Paltrow admitted she could be persuaded to do a cameo.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

As for us fans, we’ll always have the movies to keep us warm.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.