Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she’s retiring from Marvel universe

Gwyneth Paltrow was among the first characters in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

As Pepper Potts in 2008’s “Iron Man,” Paltrow went from Tony Stark’s personal assistant to his love interest to the CEO of Stark Industries. She even took on super powers of her own in “Iron Man 3,” when she was forced to become a test subject for the Extremis project.

And now, rumors have it that Potts will even get a super suit in “Avengers: Endgame.”

That would be the character Rescue, by the way.

But now it’s all over, Paltrow told Variety. She’s retiring.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” the 46-year-old actress said in a recent interview. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with (‘Iron Man’ director) Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

However, Paltrow admitted she could be persuaded to do a cameo.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

As for us fans, we’ll always have the movies to keep us warm.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .