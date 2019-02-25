Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hollywood gets a dose of Pittsburgh: Joe Manganiello shares post with Jeff Goldblum
Celebrity News

Hollywood gets a dose of Pittsburgh: Joe Manganiello shares post with Jeff Goldblum

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, February 25, 2019 9:15 a.m
Joe Manganiello | Facebook
Joe Manganiello posted a photo of himself and Jeff Goldblum to Facebook and Instagram with the caption “10/10 Goldblums” on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Stars and movie makers basked in the glow of the Oscars and the Academy Awards on Sunday night. And there was a confluence of Pittsburgh stars at one event.

Joe Manganiello, Mt. Lebanon boy, and Jeff Goldblum, West Homestead native, smiled together and shared some Hollywood glow in a photo on social media early Monday morning.

Manganiello posted the photo to Facebook and Instagram with the caption “10/10 Goldblums.”

Neither actor were up for award. Last week Manganiello made a guest appearance on “Big Bang Theory” along with several other stars. Goldblum appeared in 6 films last year.

Manganiello attended the parties with wife Sophia Vergara; while Goldblum made the rounds with his wife Emilie Livingston.

Many of the comments shared the local love: “Pittsburgh boys,” “Pittsburgh in the house,” “Pittsburgh men are the best,” “Pittsburgh proud!” and “Burgh represent!”

Another local actually took home some hardware, with Mt. Lebanon’s Jay Hart winning the Oscar for production design.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

